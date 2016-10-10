YOUNGSTOWN — Police seized three guns over the weekend in three separate incidents.

A man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday after police found a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine during a traffic stop at South Avenue and Lee Street.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was arrested for violating a protection order after reports said he went to someone’s house in the 1700 block of Lansdowne Boulevard with a long gun. Police later found a loaded .22-caliber rifle.

About 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a man was cited for discharging a firearm within city limits in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue after a woman broke a window to get inside her home after locking herself out.

Reports said the man thought a burglar was in the home and he fired four warning shots and then fired a fifth shot through the broken window when he heard glass breaking. Police took a revolver from the man, reports said.