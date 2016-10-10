YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating two robberies that occurred over the weekend.

About 1:30 a.m. today, a woman in the first block of North Brockway Avenue told police she was returning from the store when a man cut across her lawn as she was walking towards her door and took her purse. Inside the purse were credit cards, cash and cell phone, reports said.

About 10:25 p.m. Friday, three people in front of 112 Illinois Ave. told police they were leaving a church function and opening the trunk of their car when two men holding guns approached them and demanded money and a phone from the person opening the trunk. The robbers got $40 and a phone and ran away east on Illinois, reports said.

Reports said police brought in a dog to search for the suspects but could not find them.