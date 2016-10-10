YOUNGSTOWN

When Dick Celeste left the Ohio gubernatorial position more than 25 years ago, he stepped away from political campaigning, but returned today for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I’ve been politically inactive since 1991,” but “this election is so important and I’m concerned that many people who have a legitimate gripe about what’s going on in Washington don’t realize what a flim-flam man [Republican nominee] Donald Trump is,” Celeste said in an interview with The Vindicator.

“I’m saddened that we are at a point in our country where there is so much skepticism about government that people would – I think it’s an act of desperation – be inclined to support him,” Celeste said.

Celeste started campaigning today for Clinton in Ohio saying he will do so until Oct. 18.

