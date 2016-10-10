YOUNGSTOWN — The Cleveland Cavaliers will bring the NBA Championship Trophy to visit Youngstown State University on Oct. 21, as part of a tour across the region.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy will be in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus between 3 and 7 p.m. Fans will have a free opportunity to snap a photo with the trophy using their own cameras.

“We are happy to celebrate winning an NBA Championship with Cavs fans across the state of Ohio who have been loyal supporters of the Wine & Gold throughout this journey,” said Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski. “Taking the Larry O’Brien trophy on a regional tour gives fans the opportunity to share in the excitement and thank them for being an important part of this special time in Cavaliers history.”

The trophy will arrive with an entourage of Cavs entertainment team members, including in-arena host Ahmaad Crump, members of the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team and Cavs mascot Sir C.C.