Average gas prices in Ohio up 20 cents from month ago



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 11:33 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio have increased by 20 cents compared with a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.29 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.09 at the same time last month and seven cents higher than the average of $2.22 reported a week ago.

The average price in the state on Monday was three cents higher than the national average of $2.26.

The average price in Ohio at the same time a year ago was $2.50. The national average at this time last year was $2.32.

Pump prices in some regions have moved up, partly due to pipeline disruptions and refinery maintenance.

