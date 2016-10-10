AUSTINTOWN

Local artist Ron Moore presented the Austintown Police Department with a patriotic painting expressing how he feels about police work.

“Austintown is not only the best place in the world to live, but we have such a dynamic police department and Austintown is blessed with the best the world has to offer in this light,” he said at the Monday evening township trustees meeting. “Everything you do, you do to the best of your ability and [officers] give their best by putting their lives on the line every day.”

Another aspect of what Moore calls “the best” to come from Austintown police was the recognition of Lt. William Hoelzel, who just completed Federal Bureau of Investigation training.

“I know it’s hard to give up personnel for a long period of time, but I am grateful for the chief for allowing me to further my training,” Hoelzel said.

Chief Robert Gavalier said he was grateful for such a meaningful gift and display of support – something he said keeps the department going even when times are hard.

“I expressed through my artwork about what I think about the amazing duty [officers] do and I just want them to know someone cares about them and what they do,” Moore said.