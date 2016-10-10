AKRON — Beginning this week, Akron Children’s will offer flu vaccines in nine school districts including some Mahoning Valley schools.
The objective is to provide the flu vaccine to all children whose parents consent to it regardless of their health insurance coverage. Flu vaccines are provided at no cost to students, parents, schools or local/state government.
The participating school districts in this area are: Sebring Local Schools and Warren City Schools.
