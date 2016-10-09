JOBS
Ohioans face invasion of the stink bug



Published: Sun, October 9, 2016 @ 4:46 p.m.

Associated Press

BUCYRUS, Ohio

Experts say Ohio homeowners could be out of luck if stink bugs make their way inside before the cold weather hits.

The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2dmD0GQ ) people don’t generally see too many of the brownish-gray bugs until late autumn, and there won’t be many outside by the time the first freeze of the year hits.

Pest control experts say homeowners can’t truly get rid of the bugs, only minimize them. They say the best way to rid a home of the bugs is to keep them from entering in the first place. They urge people to make sure all doors, windows and roof lines are sealed tightly.

There aren’t any known repellents for the insects, and experts say spraying a home will not eliminate all of the bugs.

