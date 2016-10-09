Associated Press

The daily newspaper in Ohio’s capital has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, breaking a century-long tradition of backing Republicans for the White House.

Also today, Ohio’s largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland, endorsed Clinton.

The Columbus Dispatch today called Republican Donald Trump “unfit to be president of the United States.” The newspaper’s editorial board said Clinton “despite her flaws, is well-equipped for the job.”

The editorial notes the paper’s history of supporting GOP candidates but says “Trump does not espouse or support traditional Republican values.”

The newspaper says Clinton practices the art of compromise, is well-known to foreign leaders, and understands the role of the United States as a stabilizing force in the world.

The Dispatch last endorsed a Democrat for president in 1916, when it supported Woodrow Wilson.