NBC suspends Billy Bush over remarks in Trump tape



Published: Sun, October 9, 2016 @ 8:16 p.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

NBC has suspended “Today” show personality Billy Bush indefinitely for his role in the recently surfaced videotape of Donald Trump’s crude conversation about women.

“Today” show Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim said in a memo that “there is simply no excuse for Billy’s language and behavior on that tape.”

NBC has suspended Bush from his job as host of the “Today” show’s third hour, “pending further review of the matter.”

