COLUMBUS (AP) — J.T. Barrett ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and passed for another score Saturday and Ohio State beat Indiana 38-17.

Second-ranked Ohio State was forced to rely mostly on its ground game, which accounted for 290 yards, and some tough play by its defense — including a critical fourth-quarter stop on its own 4 yard line following a Barrett inception — to fend off the Hoosiers, who had upset Michigan State last weekend.

Ohio State’s defense held when it had to, also forcing Indiana to turn the ball over on downs on the Hoosiers’ own 33 with 5:22 left and the Buckeyes leading 31-17. Five plays later, Barrett hit Dontre Wilson with a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Safety Malik Hooker sealed the win by picking off Richard Lagow on Indiana’s next series.

Barrett was 9-of-23 for 93 yards. He carried the ball 26 times.