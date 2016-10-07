BELOIT

The West Branch Local School District is taking new safety measures this year, participating in Safer Schools Ohio.

It’s a safety tip line in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Homeland Security.

The safety resource lets students and adults in the West Branch community share information anonymously with school officials and law enforcement about threats made against students or the school.

Messages are answered by analysts in the Ohio Homeland Security’s Threat Assessment and Prevention Unit, who follow up with the school and law enforcement officials to make sure the incident is investigated, action is taken and the outcome is tracked. Calls and texts are accepted 24 hours a day. School safety analysts may ask for additional information, but the caller can remain anonymous at all times.

Threats or suspicious activity can be reported by calling or texting 844-SAFEROH or follow the link for information: https://saferschools.ohio.gov/content/tip_line_information.