NILES

The victim in a homicide late Thursday in the 1600 block of Hiram Street has been identified as Arlene Frasca, 74.

Police said Frasca was killed and her husband injured when two armed men tried to get inside their home about 11 p.m.

The husband is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office will be doing an autopsy on Frasca Saturday.