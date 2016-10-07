YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a man and a woman Thursday evening in separate traffic stops on weapons charges.

Terey Green, 19, of South Hazelwood Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car she was riding in was pulled over about 10:35 p.m. at Republic and Commonwealth avenues for loud music. Reports said there was a loaded .357-Magnum revolver on the seat where she was sitting and the gun was reported stolen out of Niles.

About 7:55 p.m., Quentin Reynolds, 30, of Kimmel Street, was arrested after he was pulled over for an improper turn and police found a loaded 9mm handgun on him and eight bags of marijuana. He was also booked into the jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, trafficking in drugs and a warrant from municipal court.

Both Green and Reynolds are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.