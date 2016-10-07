JOBS
Students visit and learn on National Manufacturing Day



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 1:40 p.m.

Today is National Manufacturing Day and Mahoning County Career and Technical Students are at the General Motors plant to learn the ins and outs of car building.

Students in engineering, welding, auto collision and machining students got a tour of the GM Lordstown West Plant where the Chevrolet Cruze build is started.

About 1,400 are employed at the West Plant and 1,200 robots help to build the base of the Cruze. Metal is stamped, parts are welded together and eventually the Cruze starts to come to life before it heads off to the assembly side.

"We do most of what they have out here on the floor," said Walter Baber, engineering instructor at MCCTC. "I wanted them to make the connection from classroom to the real world."

