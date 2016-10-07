YOUNGSTOWN

A leaky sink has caused a messy situation for a local soup kitchen.

But the leak hasn’t stopped the St. Vincent DePaul Society from serving up lunches to the hungry.

Clients still line up to get their lunch, but instead of eating inside the Front Street dining hall, they are standing under a white tent set up in a parking lot across the street.

“We are still operating as if we are open,” said Wayne Murray, dining hall manager.

Leaders at St. Vincent aren’t sure how long it will be before they have the dining hall reopen, since the insurance claim has to go through before the work to repair the damage begins.

Inside the hall, the floor and wall paneling had to be ripped up from water damage and there’s several missing drop ceiling tiles.

Two weeks ago, Murray got a call from the St. Vincent cleaning crew about the flooded hall.

