Parents of baby boy who died in Ohio motel plead not guilty to charges



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 1:33 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a baby boy who was found unresponsive in a southwest Ohio motel room and later died have pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges.

Twenty-year-old Brian Lee Spencer Jr. and 19-year-old Shania Delawder entered their not-guilty pleas in Clark County Municipal Court today. Bond was set at $55,000 for Spencer and $50,000 for Delawder. Court records don’t show attorneys for the two.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report about the unresponsive, 6-week-old boy at a Springfield motel on Thursday. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputies say investigators found signs of abuse and neglect, but they didn’t immediately release details. They say an autopsy was planned to determine the cause and manner of the boy’s death.

