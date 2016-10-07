JOHSNTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania police chief has been placed on paid leave in the wake of an officer’s on-duty drug overdose in the police station.

Johnstown solicitor Carl Beard says today that Chief Craig Foust’s leave is a “precautionary measure for everybody’s protection.” The city planned a news conference later this afternoon.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, has also already been placed on paid administrative leave after the Sept. 18 overdose. Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses of heroin and other opioids, was used to revive the officer.

Foust couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Beard says the chief’s return will likely be dictated by the outcome of the investigation and hopes Foust won’t be off-duty for long.