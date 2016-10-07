JOBS
Officials celebrate ruling on voter roll purging



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 10:29 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Two state representative and a city councilman conducted a news conference on the city’s West Side this morning to celebrate a federal court decision that declared illegal the state’s method of purging people from voter rolls.

State Reps. Michelle Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, and Kathleen Clyde, D-Kent; and Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, conducted the news conference at Connecticut and North Schenley avenues.

An announcement of the news conference said tens of thousands of Mahoning Valley voters have been illegally purged.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled last month that Ohio’s method of removing inactive voters from the rolls violated federal election law.

