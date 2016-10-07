JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New Jersey lawmakers approve 23-cent increase in gas tax



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 3:23 p.m.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have voted to approve a 23-cent-per-gallon hike in the gas tax to pay for transportation work.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted today to raise the tax from 14.5 cents a gallon to 37.5 cents a gallon to fund transportation work over eight years. The legislation also cuts the sales and estate taxes, among other measures.

The bill passed 44-27 in the Assembly and 24-14 in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie helped craft the measure and is expected to sign it.

Even with the increase, New Jersey's gas tax would still remain lower than neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes