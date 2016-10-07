TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have voted to approve a 23-cent-per-gallon hike in the gas tax to pay for transportation work.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted today to raise the tax from 14.5 cents a gallon to 37.5 cents a gallon to fund transportation work over eight years. The legislation also cuts the sales and estate taxes, among other measures.

The bill passed 44-27 in the Assembly and 24-14 in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie helped craft the measure and is expected to sign it.

Even with the increase, New Jersey's gas tax would still remain lower than neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.