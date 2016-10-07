YOUNGSTOWN — Mill Creek Park's Par 3 Golf Course in the James L. Wick Jr. Recreation Area off McCollum Road on the city's West Side will close for the season Monday. It and will reopen again in the spring.

Other recreation area amenities, such as the volleyball courts and tennis courts, will be closing over the next few weeks for the season.

One of the three tennis courts, however, will remain open all winter long as well as the Juliana Kurinka Children’s Play Area and ball fields.