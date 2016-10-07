JOBS
Man indicted on aggravated murder charge in daughter’s death



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 9:46 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who admits fatally shooting his daughter at their family’s suburban Cleveland home has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge.

Sixty-three-year-old Jamal Mansour told Rocky River police he was angry when he shot 27-year-old Tahani Mansour. The indictment was handed up Wednesday. Mansour is being held on a $4.5 million bond.

Authorities haven’t said why Jamal Mansour became so enraged he fired three rounds at his youngest child. He told a judge it was an accident after his arrest Sept. 27.

Friends say Tahani Mansour was bright and energetic and had recently been hired as a clinical pharmacist by the Cleveland Clinic.

Jamal Mansour’s attorney referred to a previous comment that said Mansour loved his family.

Mansour was born in Jordan and came to the U.S. in 1978.

