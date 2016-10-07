Mahoning Valley natives are among those living in Florida, weathering Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s really gotten bad,” said Mike Braun, who is Daytona Beach, Fla., covering the storm for Gannett.

Braun was The Vindicator’s long-time design chief. He left and moved to Florida in 2005.

When he arrived Thursday in Daytona, the sun was shining and it was a beautiful day. That changed quickly. Since about 7:15 this morning, the storm has been battering the coast almost non-stop.

Going out into the storm, it’s difficult to even stand up, Braun said.

The worst of the storm passed over Melbourne, Fla., said Rick Toman who moved from the Mahoning Valley last month.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Toman said. “We dodged a bit of a bullet here.”

Natives warned Toman and his family that the power would likely go out as it has in other hurricanes. They were spared even that.

“When we were sleeping, we heard the wind gust up pretty high,” Toman said. “I’m surprised, I don’t see a whole lot of damage.”