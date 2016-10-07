YOUNGSTOWN

Police found two guns in two Thursday traffic stops.

About 10:35 p.m. officers tried to pull over a car driven by Edward Thomas, 32, on East Lucius Avenue for loud music. Reports said the car slowed down on Albert Street, then accelerated and did not pull over until it got to Republic and Commonwealth avenues.

Reports said the car smelled heavily of marijuana and they asked Thomas and a passenger, Terey Green, 19, of South Hazelwood Avenue, to get out for a search once officers saw a marijuana grinder inside where Green was sitting.

When Green got out of the car officers found a loaded .357-Magnum revolver that a records check later revealed had been stolen out of Niles.

About 7:55 p.m., officers working a Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority on the East Side pulled over a car drive by Quentin Reynolds, 30, of Kimmel Street, for running a stop sign. Reports said his car smelled heavily of marijuana and when police asked him if he had anything illegal. Reynolds told them he had a gun for protection because he had been shot once.

Police searched him and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and eight bags of marijuana.

Read more about the cases in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.