GROVE CITY, PA. — The FBI’s Pittsburgh Division and the Grove City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for robbing the Citizens Bank, 165 S. Broad St., on Wednesday.

About 10:50 a.m., a lone white male entered the Citizens Bank and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the robber was seen entering a late model Honda sedan with a front license plate and fled north toward Interstate 80.

The robber is described as between the ages of 40-50, thin build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a denim button-down long-sleeve shirt and wire-rimmed glasses/sunglasses.