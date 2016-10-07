JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

FBI seeks public's help in nabbing suspected Grove City, Pa., bank robber



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 2:40 p.m.

photo

Bank surveillance photograph from Citizens Bank

GROVE CITY, PA. — The FBI’s Pittsburgh Division and the Grove City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for robbing the Citizens Bank, 165 S. Broad St., on Wednesday.

About 10:50 a.m., a lone white male entered the Citizens Bank and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the robber was seen entering a late model Honda sedan with a front license plate and fled north toward Interstate 80.

The robber is described as between the ages of 40-50, thin build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a denim button-down long-sleeve shirt and wire-rimmed glasses/sunglasses.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes