CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former veterans services director accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a county agency has been found guilty of theft in office.

Pickaway County jurors found the ex-director guilty Thursday of three counts of theft in office and single counts of grand theft, theft and unauthorized use of property. Authorities say 52-year-old Rebecca Lee used a county credit card intended for veterans commission business to get thousands of dollars for gambling and other personal expenses.

Lee’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment today.

A prosecutor says Lee was responsible for nearly $14,000 in unauthorized charges and cash advances between 2010 and 2014 and improperly collected almost $4,300 in mileage.

Lee was fired in December 2014 amid allegations of misspending. No sentencing date was set.