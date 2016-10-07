JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Elderly Niles woman murdered in home invasion, husband hospitalized



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 8:48 a.m.

NILES

Police and members of the state Bureau of Criminal Identification are still collecting evidence at a home in the 1600 block of Hiram Street where an elderly woman was murdered late Thursday.

Police were called to the home just after 11 p.m. where a man said he had been robbed at gunpoint and his wife was not breathing.

Reports said the man told police two men forced their way inside. He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Capt. Jay Holland, acting place chief, said there are no suspects. He said the neighborhood is a quiet one and there is no call history at the home.

The victim's name is not being released pending notification of relatives.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes