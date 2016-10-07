NILES

Police and members of the state Bureau of Criminal Identification are still collecting evidence at a home in the 1600 block of Hiram Street where an elderly woman was murdered late Thursday.

Police were called to the home just after 11 p.m. where a man said he had been robbed at gunpoint and his wife was not breathing.

Reports said the man told police two men forced their way inside. He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Capt. Jay Holland, acting place chief, said there are no suspects. He said the neighborhood is a quiet one and there is no call history at the home.

The victim's name is not being released pending notification of relatives.