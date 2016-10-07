COLUMBUS (AP) — Nearly three years after first announcing plans to re-inhabit a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio, a Chinese automotive glass maker has completed work on its North American recycled glass manufacturing hub.

Fuyao Glass America Inc. Chairman Cho Tak Wong, a host of dignitaries and about 700 guests attended the facility's grand opening today.

Fuyao has spent roughly $450 million to convert the former GM factory in Moraine, near Dayton, which was closed in 2008 after nearly 30 years, and an adjacent facility. It represents China's biggest investment in the state and its eighth largest in the U.S.

The plant produces about 4 million units of glass a year for the North American market, including GM, Honda, BMW, Hyundai and Volkswagen. It employs more than 2,000 people. Continuing expansion is expected to add 300 to 500 more jobs by the end of next year.

The endeavor hasn't been without its hiccups.

Eight health and safety complaints have been filed against the plant over the past year, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration records. Federal safety regulators found "serious" safety issues in two of those cases earlier this year, fining the company $14,000. Three inspections remain open, as the company contests those complaints, according to an OSHA spokeswoman.