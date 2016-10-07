YOUNGSTOWN
Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools chief executive officer, has formed a CEO Teachers Advisory Group comprised of 14 teachers from schools throughout the district.
The group’s first meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at board of education offices at 20 W. Wood St., the district announced.
The panel’s purpose is to give teachers a voice by opening lines of communication between them and Mohip.
