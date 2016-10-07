JOBS
CEO Teachers Advisory Group for schools meets Wednesday in Youngstown



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 8:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools chief executive officer, has formed a CEO Teachers Advisory Group comprised of 14 teachers from schools throughout the district.

The group’s first meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at board of education offices at 20 W. Wood St., the district announced.

The panel’s purpose is to give teachers a voice by opening lines of communication between them and Mohip.

