Austintown schools hire new transportation director



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 10:00 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Local Schools has hired John Lenkey as its transportation director. Lenkey will begin his new position Monday.

Lenkey, a retired state highway patrol assistant post commander, comes to the district with many years of management and transportation experience. He was recently the transportation supervisor and safety coordinator for Better Corporation Management of Ohio and previously the safety coordinator at Clearcreek Trucking.

Lenkey replaces Colleen Murphy Penk who started as Youngstown Schools transportation director last month.

