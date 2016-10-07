JOBS
HURRICANE MATTHEW | 911 calls pouring in as storm pounds Florida



Published: Fri, October 7, 2016 @ 9:29 a.m.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — sheriff’s spokesman says hundreds of callers are dialing 911 as Hurricane Matthew pounds central Florida’s coastline.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Gary Davidson says at least four callers reported trees falling onto their homes in the Daytona Beach area after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

In one case, Davidson says a neighbor told dispatchers that the family got out safely after a tree collapsed on a home in Daytona Beach.

Another caller reported ceiling damage after a tree fell onto a house in nearby Ormond Beach.

No injuries were reported in any of these cases.

