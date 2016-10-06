YOUNGSTOWN

Jim Yukech, a Youngstown State Univeristy alumnus and former vice president of IT relationship management/associate chief information officer at Mercy Health, is the interim chief information officer at YSU.

He replaces Ken Schindler, who has resigned.

Yukech was with Mercy Health for the past 26 years, ending his tenure in 2015.

Yukech earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from YSU. For the past nine years, he has been an active member of the Youngstown Business Incubator Board of Directors, including the past three as chairman.