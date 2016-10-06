BELOIT — West Branch Superintendent Tim Saxton hopes students, parents and community members complete a survey about the school district.

All survey responses will remain anonymous, but those who wish to be contacted for a follow-up interview are invited to leave their names and phones numbers at the end of the survey.

To complete the survey, visit: https://docs.google.com/a/wbwarriors.org/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHwXcvBSKjpIMbnwnvEpWFUkhQgdgMtB7cgtjpg8Mxjv0Zsw/viewform

Anyone who is unable to access the survey online and would like to complete the survey, a paper copy can be completed by contacting the superintendent’s office at 330-938-9324.