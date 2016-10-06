Staff report

WARREN

Lt. Martin Gargas of the Warren Police Department gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a 34-year-old who was not breathing at her house on Commerce Avenue Northwest Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:59 p.m.

Ambulance personnel also worked on her for about 20 minutes, but she didn’t survive.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office reported the woman’s death was most likely an overdose.

At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Edgewood Street Northeast. There they found a 26-year-old man who was dead. His death is also likely to have been from an overdose, the coroner’s office said.

In a total of nine times between 11:45 a.m. and 10:38 p.m. police responded to calls for overdoses or possible overdoses.

Gargas said responding to those calls can be overwhelming, frustrating and stressful.

