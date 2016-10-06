JOBS
Warren cops called to 9 possible ODs in 11 hours



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Lt. Martin Gargas of the Warren Police Department gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a 34-year-old who was not breathing at her house on Commerce Avenue Northwest Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:59 p.m.

Ambulance personnel also worked on her for about 20 minutes, but she didn’t survive.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office reported the woman’s death was most likely an overdose.

At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Edgewood Street Northeast. There they found a 26-year-old man who was dead. His death is also likely to have been from an overdose, the coroner’s office said.

In a total of nine times between 11:45 a.m. and 10:38 p.m. police responded to calls for overdoses or possible overdoses.

Gargas said responding to those calls can be overwhelming, frustrating and stressful.

Read more about the cases and how police cope in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

