Reports said a passenger in a car pulled over about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Mahoning and Millet avenues for a defective brake light was arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Sentel Wright, 25, of Wesley Avenue, had a bag of heroin and more than $600 cash on him when he was searched, reports said.

Inside the car police found a scale and in the trunk a loaded 9mm handgun that the driver told police belonged to Wright.

Wright was booked into the jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.