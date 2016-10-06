JOBS
Traffic stop leads to heroin, gun and cash arrest



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 10:07 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a passenger in a car pulled over about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Mahoning and Millet avenues for a defective brake light was arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Sentel Wright, 25, of Wesley Avenue, had a bag of heroin and more than $600 cash on him when he was searched, reports said.

Inside the car police found a scale and in the trunk a loaded 9mm handgun that the driver told police belonged to Wright.

Wright was booked into the jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

