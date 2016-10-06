WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon investigation has concluded that Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s former senior military aide used his government credit card at strip clubs or gentlemen’s clubs in Rome and Seoul, drank in excess and had “improper interactions” with women, The Associated Press has learned.

The aide, Maj. Gen. Ron Lewis, who was fired nearly a year ago by Carter, submitted a written rebuttal slamming the investigation. Lewis asserted that the Defense Department’s inspector general had amassed an inaccurate and inflammatory case based on innuendo and had failed to “find the truth.”

The inspector general’s report says Lewis improperly used his credit card, lied to a bank to get charges removed and said he was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer, a violation of the code of military justice, according to people familiar with the report. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the report before its release.

In the rebuttal, obtained by the AP, Lewis denied that the bar he went to in Rome was a strip club and denied that he went to a strip or gentleman’s club in Seoul, South Korea, in an area of the city that the report calls “Hooker Hill.”

Kathie Scarrah, the inspector general’s spokeswoman, confirmed that Lewis was investigated for allegations that he “misused his government travel charge card for personal expenses; made false official statements regarding his government travel card misuse; and engaged in other inappropriate behavior.” She provided no other details, but said the inspector general substantiated the allegations and recommended the Army “take appropriate action.”

The full report has not yet been made public. It was expected to be released Thursday.

Carter issued a statement saying he was briefed on the investigation but would defer comment pending an Army review. More broadly, he said, “I expect the highest possible standards of conduct from the men and women in this department particularly from those serving in the most senior positions. There is no exception.”

The report will go to Army leaders who will determine what, if any, punishment is required and at what rank Lewis would be able to retire

“The Army takes allegations of misconduct seriously and demands all senior leaders, regardless of rank, uphold the highest standards of moral character and competence,” said Army spokesman Col. Pat Seiber.