YOUNGSTOWN — President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of a city man given a 240-month term in a federal prison on drug charges in 2002.

Arthur Clinkscale, 54, will have his sentence commuted Feb. 3, according to a news release from the White House.

Clinkscale was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In June 2002, Clinkscale was arrested in Girard by federal authorities. At the time, they said he was one of the largest distributors of crack cocaine in the Youngstown area. His arrest at the time culminated an eight-month investigation.

Vindicator files said a subsequent search of a bus locker in Niles belonging to Clinkscale had $32,000 worth of heroin inside.

Also pardoned was Gerald Lofton, age not available, from Warren, who was sentenced in June 2008 to 240 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine base and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence will be commuted Oct. 6, 2018, contingent upon him entering a drug-treatment program.