COLUMBUS (AP) — A retirement fund for Ohio police and firefighters is warning people to watch for fraudulent checks bearing its name.

The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund says the checks are drawn from an erroneous account at Huntington National Bank in sums from $1,650 to $5,000. Many are going to people who aren’t members of the retirement system.

The fund advises not cashing any check unless you are expecting a specific amount from it in the mail.

The scam has taken many forms, but usually the recipient is asked to cash the check, keep a portion and forward the balance to the originator.

Authorities at the fund are investigating and working with the bank to minimize financial consequences. They say member records and confidential information weren’t compromised.