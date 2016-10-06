JOBS
« News Home

Man gets 3-year sentence for gun incidents



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 10:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man barred from having weapons because of prior felony convictions was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.

Jason Harmon, 26, must serve at least two years before he can ask for early release. Judge Lou D'Apolito said he will not consider early release unless Harmon gets his GED in prison.

Harmon pleaded guilty to two separate incidents on April 17 and 19 on the East Side where he was threatening people with a gun.

