YOUNGSTOWN

The city could be ready to seek bids as soon as next spring for phase 1 of the vision that includes a downtown park along the Mahoning River and a 3,250-seat, open-air amphitheater near the Covelli Centre.

Finance Director David Bozanich said he anticipates having the necessary authorizing legislation before city council by the end of the year.

Also, Bozanich said at a council committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday he believes that $3 million to $4 million of the $6 million needed to construct phase 1 will be available in sponsorship for things such as naming rights, and an additional $1 million to $2 million from various city enterprise funds.

“Our goal is to not tap the general operating fund for the project,” Bozanich said.

MKSK, a Columbus landscape architectural firm, presented council with a concept design of what phase 1 could look like, which its representative, Brian Kinzelman, called a “spectacular opportunity to convert former industrial land into Youngstown’s Central Park ... an appealing front door to the city.”

