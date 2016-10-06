YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 33 people including Jeffrey Brown, 24, East Lucius Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

On Aug. 29, Brown was arrested and reports said he had a gun on him. According to court records, Brown was free on bond pending a Sept. 9 sentencing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after an arrest in April.

The grand jury also indicted Charles Goodrich, 53, Eagle Creek Road, Leavittsburg, on being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

The grand jury also indicted James Simmons, aka James Edmonds, 32, West Chalmers Avenue, on burglary.