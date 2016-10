BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, DAMONE LAKEITH 7/10/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



BLACK, KEITH LAMAR 5/6/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



CORCHADO, BRENDALIZ MENDEZ 4/27/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



DRIVER, MARQUAYSHA ANTIONIQUE 1/2/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



FOTOU, NICOLE 11/5/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

GAINES, TIMOTHY LEE 6/8/1945 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MILLER, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 5/31/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court

MUIR, CHARLES THOMAS 10/31/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



PAWLAK, DANIEL TYLER 11/16/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

RAMUN, KIMBERLY SUE 8/4/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction



RAVER, DENNIS BLAIR 12/23/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

RAYFORD, RICHARD ALLEN 10/6/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL

RYHAL, KEVIN J 10/22/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Breath 0.08 - 0.169

SINGLETARY, PRINCE JAMAL 7/9/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



WRIGHT, SENTELL DESHAUNE LYNNE 7/13/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BRAY, ELIAS LEE 2/1/1981 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



BROWN, TIMOTHY J 8/27/1971 5/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CALHOUN, RICHARD E 3/29/1983 9/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CALL, ROBERT HARLEY 10/24/1963 10/3/2016 TIME SERVED



COWHER, GEOFFREY A 12/17/1981 10/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ELDER, ANTHONY D 4/8/1970 2/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FENDER, DAWN RAYLENE 9/25/1971 10/5/2016 BONDED OUT



GEHR, CHARLES EARL 2/23/1981 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



GERYCH, CHERIE LYNN 7/2/1954 10/1/2016 TIME SERVED

GREATHOUSE, SHERMAN W III 1/17/1980 9/27/2016 BONDED OUT



GREGORY, LEONARD 1/8/1969 10/1/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

HEATON, CHRISTOPHER 10/18/1982 9/28/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HUDSON, EMARI SHAKUR 11/3/1997 10/3/2016 BONDED OUT



INMAN, LA TASHAE MA LEE 5/29/1990 9/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, SEDRIC L II 6/12/1997 9/28/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LATESSA, ROMEO A III 8/10/1957 9/24/2016 TIME SERVED



MARTIN, JEFFERY A JR 7/26/1989 10/5/2016 BONDED OUT

MICHALSKI, JULIE C 4/9/1977 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MIKU, CHERYL ANN 7/30/1973 9/16/2016 TIME SERVED

MORRELL, TYLER W 3/28/1994 10/3/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ORTELLO, DYMOND 2/8/1986 10/7/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SHEA, SCOTT D 12/29/1978 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, HEIDI IRENE 6/18/1984 10/3/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SMITH, THOMAS R 10/4/1984 9/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



STILLION, JESSICA LYNN 2/28/1982 10/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TIRADO, ALEX SIERRA 4/27/1996 10/3/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



VANKIRK, ANTHONY RICHARD 5/27/1975 10/3/2016 TIME SERVED



VARKONYI, JOSEPH E 10/25/1993 8/17/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WALTON, ARTIS L JR 4/26/1959 9/17/2016 TIME SERVED



WHITTED, ANGEL TINA 10/8/1983 10/3/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WOFTER, JASON R 9/2/1981 9/6/2016 TIME SERVED