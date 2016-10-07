JOBS
Indians take Game 1 of ALDS



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 11:52 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday night.

Roberto Perez, Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis hit solo home runs for the Indians in support of starter Trevor Bauer. The right-hander worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs. He allowed six hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Kipnis also added an RBI single.

Relievers Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen finished the game for the Indians. Miller worked two scoreless innings and Shaw allowed a solo home run by Brock Holt that got the Red Sox within a run in the eighth.

Allen pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for a save.

Visit Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

