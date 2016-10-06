MIAMI (AP) — The death toll in Haiti from Hurricane Matthew has risen to at least 108.

Interior Minister Francois Anick Joseph announced the figure today in the capital of Port-au-Prince as authorities and aid workers work to gauge the extent of the deaths and damage in the impoverished country.

Details on the deaths were not immediate available.

Previously, officials said there had been at least 23 deaths from the storm in Haiti. There were also four people killed in the neighboring Dominican Republic, one in Colombia and one in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hurricane Matthew roared across the tip of the peninsula on Tuesday but authorities have struggled to reach people in the most remote areas including around the town of Jeremie and throughout the Grande Anse area.