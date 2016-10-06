POLAND

As is customary and traditional, the Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence will honor an educator and an alumnus at its annual banquet next week.

The 2016 Outstanding Educator is Susan Flasco, a 1977 Poland Seminary High School graduate.

Flasco began her teaching career in Torrance, Ca., then moved back to Poland in 1990 to fill a substitute teaching position at Dobbins Elementary. She was hired as a full-time first-grade teacher in 1996 at Poland Union, where she continues to teach.

This year’s Outstanding Alumnus is Franklin S. Bennett, who graduated from PSHS in 1972. After graduating from Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, Bennett joined Manchester, Bennett, Powers & Ullman law firm.

In 1998, Bennett joined Butler, Wick & Company, which in 2008 became part of Stifel Financial Corp.

The schools foundation banquet, which takes place Tuesday at Avion on the Water in Canfield, will also feature a tribute to the late Carmella Smallhoover, a longtime Poland schools administrator and educator.

Read more about the event and the honoress in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.