This time next year, visitors to one of Fellows Riverside Gardens’ most iconic features – the Modern Rose Garden – will step into a much more colorful scene.

Gardens staff members are starting work on a long-term project that is one of the most-comprehensive makeovers of the rose garden to date. Over the next several months, they will plant some 400 roses, replacing damaged flowers and filling in areas that have been bare for years.

The goal is to restore the rose garden, which was planted as Fellows’ first garden in 1963, to its original luster.

“It will go back to the way the garden was originally installed — with all the voids filled,” said Andrew Pratt, Mill Creek MetroParks gardens director.

