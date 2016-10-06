YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved the transfer of a 1,200-foot dead-end section of Silica Road in Austintown from being a county-maintained road to a township-maintained road.

The section being transferred is from Turner Road to Meander Reservoir.

The remainder of Silica Road in Austintown and Silica Road in Jackson Township will remain a county road.

The section of Silica being transferred does not meet the definition of a county road because it’s a dead end and there’s no county facility located on it, explained County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti.