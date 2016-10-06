JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Commissioners OK transfer of road section maintenance to Austintown



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 10:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved the transfer of a 1,200-foot dead-end section of Silica Road in Austintown from being a county-maintained road to a township-maintained road.

The section being transferred is from Turner Road to Meander Reservoir.

The remainder of Silica Road in Austintown and Silica Road in Jackson Township will remain a county road.

The section of Silica being transferred does not meet the definition of a county road because it’s a dead end and there’s no county facility located on it, explained County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes