YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a 49-year-old man who was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital just before 12:30 a.m. today from a home in the first block of Hilton Avenue for a stab wound was also shot several times.

But that was not at all.

When police were in the Detective Bureau questioning a 33-year-old woman who had a relationship with the man and was a suspect, she was bleeding also and told police she was scratched while arguing with the victim.

However, police said she was also shot and she had a bullet lodged in her shoulder. She was also taken to St. Elizabeth for treatment.

Police will consult with city prosecutors before determining if charges should be filed, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau.

Police did not find a gun, Bobovnyik said.