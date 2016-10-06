CAMPBELL

City council President George Levendis, also a candidate for Mahoning County commissioner, used the miscellaneous remarks section of Wednesday’s council meeting to rant about an opponent’s yard sign.

Levendis of Campbell, a Republican, is running against incumbent David Ditzler of Austintown, a Democrat, for a four-year term.

“Listen, I know signs don’t vote and, trust me, I’m the last one to care about signs,” Levendis said on the council floor. “But when you see a sign from someone that was part of the city for a lot of years, and he’s not supporting one of his own who only has done good in the city since I’ve taken office. My track record speaks for itself. Nobody’s track record is like mine and ... my numbers are there. But when he has the audacity to put my opponent’s sign in his yard, that makes me wonder, does he really have the best interests of the city of Campbell [at heart], all the years he was down here as one of our mayors. In my eyes, no. ...

