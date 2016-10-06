Blitz Live presented by the Haus Auto Group— the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the new Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 7 rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 7 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Corey Crisan, Greg Gulas, and Sean Ferguson, the smartest if not the sexiest guys in high school football, lead off the show.

*Live from the stadium:

Brian Dzenis from Warren Harding at Boardman

Eric Fortune from Springfield at Columbiana

John Harris from East Palestine at Crestview

Jacob Ruffo from Steubenville at Ursuline

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

*Blitz pick em’s: We talk about who’s in first, last, and everywhere in between.

BREAK (7:00-7:15): AP Podcast: Ralph Russo talks with Bruce Feldman about coaching vacancies.

1st/2nd QTR (7:15-8:00):

*Struthers-Campbell rivalry: We take a look back at the last 87 games of the rivalry and talk with former Red Devil Bob Mangiarelli.

*Introduce Stud of the 1st Half poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (8:00-8:15): YSU-Illinois State preview

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:15-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the 1st Half poll

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (9:00-9:15): AP Week 6 Podcast: Florida State-Miami preview.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:15-10):

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (10:00-10:10): Music from around the Valley

WEEK EIGHT Preview (10:10-10:30):

Mooney at Harding, Struthers at Hubbard, and Poland at Lakeview.

NFL Picks for Week 5.